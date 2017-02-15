Burglary suspect breaks into Gulf Shores beach house, leaves with TV

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A break-in at a home in Gulf Shores was caught on a surveillance camera, showing the burglar walking out of the back door with a big screen television.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Rex Potter. Potter is charged with burglary. As of Wednesday afternoon, Potter is in the Baldwin County Jail.

Beach house break-ins in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are a problem in Baldwin County during the winter months, and detectives believe Potter could be tied to multiple beach house burglaries in the area this winter.

Homeowners who own beach property and are rarely there–particularly during the off-season–are easy targets. Investigators encourage property owners to consider investing in a quality home security system.

Earlier this month, Gulf Shores Police arrested three teenagers from Pensacola on burglary charges. Police say the trio stole electronics from beach houses on West Beach Blvd.