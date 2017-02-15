Case against Clay County Animal Shelter thrown out

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A judge has thrown out a case against a Clay County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter staff feared a criminal noise complaint could shut their operation down, but a judge has thrown out a neighbor’s case that it’s too noisy.

A man who lives near the shelter filed the noise complaint in criminal court saying his day to day routine was messed up because of the noise from the animals.

Shelter staff want to thank the people in the community who supported them and helped get the case dismissed.