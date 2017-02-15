Case against Clay County Animal Shelter thrown out

By Published: Updated:
case-against-animal-shelter-thrown-out

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A judge has thrown out a case against a Clay County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter staff feared a criminal noise complaint could shut their operation down, but a judge has thrown out a neighbor’s case that it’s too noisy.

A man who lives near the shelter filed the noise complaint in criminal court saying his day to day routine was messed up because of the noise from the animals.

Shelter staff want to thank the people in the community who supported them and helped get the case dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s