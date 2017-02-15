Children’s of Alabama updates visitation policy, citing ‘heavy increase’ in respiratory viral illnesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama Wednesday announced an update to its visitation policy, citing a heavy increase in respiratory viral illnesses throughout Alabama and the country.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, visitors to the hospital’s critical care units must be at least 12 years of age and symptom-free to visit. The policy applies to Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) and Stem Cell Transplant Unit.

“We are taking this action for the benefit of our sickest patients during respiratory illness season,” said Delphene Hobby-Noland, director of Infection Control at Children’s. “We’re asking parents and visitors to make plans to have siblings and other children safely stay with another adult while they are visiting or staying with their children in the hospital.”

The hospital says their general visitation rules allow daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors are required to register and wear hospital-issued identification before visiting any area. Any visitors experiencing any of the following symptoms are asked to postpone their visit:

• fever in the last 24 hours

• runny nose

• cough

• sore throat

• been exposed to anyone with flu-like symptoms

The modified policy will be in effect for its critical care units until April 1.