Father mourns 15-year-old Anniston girl fatally struck by car

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is in mourning after a 15-year-old girl died Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while trying to cross a road with a group of friends.

The girl’s family released her identity to CBS42 as 15-year-old Jovannah Williams. She was struck just off Noble St. in Anniston, and was taken to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.

“I’m just going to miss my baby, man. I’m just going to miss her,” her dad Jovan Williams said.

Williams and family members gathered at the site of her makeshift memorial where the crash happened.

“To lose my niece over a car accident is stunning and shocking. I can’t believe it happened to her like that,” Jovannah’s uncle Vince Williams said.

Jovannah was leaving the Dollar General off Noble St. with a group of friends around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The group went to cross the busy road, and that’s when a car hit her, narrowly missing the others.

Her father recalled his emotions when he first saw his daughter after she died at the hospital.

“When I get here, I see the body covered up–and my head has just been messed up since then,” he said.

Now, the neighborhood is struggling to come to terms with not just one pedestrian death at that location, but two.

“This is not the first death. Two years ago, a little boy got hit here,” Lanette Redwine recalled.

There are no crosswalks or sidewalks at the intersection of Noble St. and West Blue Mountain Road where the accident happened.

“I’m looking at the traffic that is coming through right now. Maybe we need to get a light out here,” Jovannah’s uncle said.

It’s a heavily trafficked road, and one that is now a painful reminder for her group of friends that were crossing with her.

“They are going to have a hard time, because they come down this road on this school bus, so that’s really hard,” Redwine explained.