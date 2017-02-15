Immigrants protected under DACA worry about future after series of ICE raids

(WIAT) — President Donald Trump came into office, promising to get tough on immigration and last weekend, the administration made good on that promise, conducting raids in several states.

Officials said the raids were in line with Trump’s vow to crack down on undocumented immigrants with criminal records. However, those targeted by the raids are telling a different story.

One of the people caught up in the raids was a man in his 20’s, protected under DACA, or Deferred Action Against Childhood Arrivals. DACA was put in place by President Obama after Congress did not pass the Dream Act. The act allows those who were brought to the country illegally as children to remain, and it provides them with work authorization.

Although DACA does not provide citizenship, it has allowed many people to move on with their lives without fear of deportation. That includes Brandon Vela, who was brought to the U.S. by his parents when he was a year old.

Vela went on to graduate as valedictorian, with dreams of going to college put on hold while he sorted through complicated legal wrangling.

“It’s a little bit heartbreaking. I think for me, it just made me angry that I couldn’t be the same,” Vela said. “As much as I tried, the opportunity to be the same as everyone else wasn’t and may not ever be there for me.”

Vela got some relief when he was accepted under DACA. The program includes an extensive, rigid background check to ensure the applicant poses no threat to American security.

“I don’t even know if relief can describe the words. It felt like a brand new beginning,” Vela said.

Vela has begun working with his own business and the 18-year-old is hoping to go to college soon. The idea that DACA recipients won’t be protected, or that President Trump would rescind the program, is frightening, he says.

“I just have to hope and say, I don’t think that will happen,” Vela said. “I think the American people will stand up to it.”

So far, none of President Trump’s executive orders have addressed DACA, and Vela says he hopes that means it will stay in place.

“I would just tell him, we are hard workers. We want what everyone else wants,” Vela said. “A chance to raise a family, too, to have a good life, and to bring our families up with us.”