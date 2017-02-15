Loggers find human skull in west Alabama

PINE HILL, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say loggers have found a human skull in rural west Alabama.

Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha Gailes say the workers found the skull in a wooded area of Wilcox County on Monday. Authorities then brought in search dogs which found additional bones.

WAKA-TV reports the remains are being sent to a laboratory in Montgomery for testing, but the police chief says the bones likely belong to an elderly man missing for more than six years. Gailes says George Mason hasn’t been seen since October 2010.

Pine Hill is located about 90 miles southwest of Montgomery.