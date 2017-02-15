New season means new exercise routines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — American Heart Association guidelines say all adults should do 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes a week of vigorous exercise. Adults should also do moderate to high intensity muscle strengthening activity at least two days a week, which totals to roughly 30 minutes of exercise a day, five days a week.

Trying new exercises is important in order to keep your routine interesting and enjoyable. It is also a good idea to try new classes and walking or jogging routes to mix things up a little. It is essential to choose an activity that fits your personality and lifestyle in order to combat boredom. Start walking or running, join a gym, workout at work or at home and most importantly, keep it fun.

If you get bored on the stationary bike or walks have become a drag, think of things that you enjoy that can make exercising interesting. Reading a book while on the stationary bike or listening to audio books while walking are just a couple of tips for an extra motivational boost. Change up your cardio routine with outdoor bike rides or by switching from land to water with swimming or water aerobics.

Working out in 10 to 15 minute segments per day can also help you achieve your fitness goals and improve your heart health. For daily workouts, click here.

10 Tips for Daily Exercise

Get out the leash and walk your dog.

It’s a great activity for both man and man’s best friend. Your heart — and your pooch — will thank you!

Take your child for a brisk walk.

It’s an excellent way to get some one-on-one time (or one-on-three, depending on the size of your brood.) Spice up your routine by exploring new neighborhoods or turning your walk into a scavenger hunt.

Mall walk.

Are you sweating (or shivering) at the idea of walking outside? Take a brisk stroll around your local mall instead. Window shop, people watch and give your heart a workout in a climate-controlled environment.

Join a team.

Pick an activity you love and round up some friends. Team sports can be fun — and keep you motivated and accountable.

Walk and talk.

Even if you’re glued to your phone for work calls, you don’t have to be glued to your seat. Make it a habit to talk and walk. Some workplaces have walking paths to make it even easier to burn while you earn.

Tune into fitness during TV time.

Reject your inner couch potato. Walk, jog in place or use the treadmill at the gym while you watch your favorite 30-minute show.

Park and walk.

How many times have you circled the parking lot to find “the” spot? Spare yourself the stress and gain more energy by parking far away (or even in a remote lot) and walking farther to your destination.

Take the stairs.

The elevator may go up — but it doesn’t make your heart rate climb. Take the stairs instead. You may huff and puff at first, but over time, your body will thank you.

Dance!

Do it in a ballroom, at a club or even in your living room. You’ll burn calories and gain a new hobby.

Skip the cake, say goodbye to pie and take a walk after dinner.

You’ll get a reward that’s sweeter than dessert: more family time.