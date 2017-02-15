Pelham man accused of indecent exposure in two Hoover stores

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pelham man is back in jail, facing indecent exposure charges after allegedly exposing his genitals in Hoover stores to female shoppers on two separate occasions.

According to Captain Gregg Rector with the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unknown male exposing his genitals to a female shopper inside Michael’s craft store on February 3. Rector says the same man exposed himself to a female shopper inside the At Home store at The Grove on February 6.

Patrol officers were able to gather information to determine the suspect’s identity. Two separate arrest warrants were obtained on February 13 and February 14.

Alabama’s Indecent Exposure statute has a provision that allows the crime to be upgraded to a felony charge after a third or subsequent conviction for the same offense. The suspect has three prior convictions for indecent exposure.

Hoover Police Officers arrested Jonathan Wade Copeland, 33, of Pelham, at his home around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He was transported to the Hoover City Jail and then transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Copeland is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and is being held on bonds that total $25,000.