Pleasant Grove man accused of breaking into home while teens hid in laundry room

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man is behind bars after the sheriff’s office says he broke into a home off Rock Creek Road while teenagers were home alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Hueytown police officers responded to a reported burglary in process Tuesday just before noon. When they arrived, they discovered two teens were home alone when they heard a knock at the front door. When they didn’t answer, the man drove to the back of the house and reportedly entered the home through a window.

Officials say the teens hid in a laundry room while the burglar moved through the house, taking electronics.

The suspect left with the items out the back door to find himself confronted by Hueytown Police officers patrolling nearby. He was turned over to deputies, who placed him under arrest.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Matthew Ryan Watkins of Pleasant Grove. He is charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft of Property 2nd Degree, and Possession of Burglary Tools. He in being held in the Jefferson County Jail pending $52,000 total bonds.