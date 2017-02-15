Reward offered in Center Point gun store burglary

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Jack Self with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects burglarized Lee’s Pawn Shop on February 12. Eight firearms were reported stolen to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should call 1-800-283-4867 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.