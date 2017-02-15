Selma commemorates 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday with Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual commemoration of the Bloody Sunday march from Selma to Montgomery and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is considered one of the largest civil rights events in the country.

On March 7, 1965, activists trying to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge were met with police wielding billy clubs and tear gas. The protestors suffered through the violence to achieve their goal of equal voting rights for all Americans.

From March 2-5, thousands more will head back to Selma, to retrace those historic footsteps.

There are dozens of events leading up to the walk across the bridge, most of them are educational and many of them are free.

For more information on the events, follow the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee page on Facebook.