Senate seat belt bill passes, named in honor of late high school basketball standout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A state senate bill requiring backseat passengers in vehicles to buckle up has passed, according to a release from the Senate Minority Leader’s office.

The bill was proposed by Montgomery Senator Quinton T. Ross Jr. as the “Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act,” in honor of a Lee High School student that perished in a crash last March.

Scott, 17, was a backseat passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on I-65, where he and two other rear passengers in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts. All three were ejected from the car, and Scott died from his injuries a day later on March 4.

Scott had signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Jacksonville State University, which he never got to fulfill.

“We want to do everything that we can to preserve and reduce the loss of precious life,” Ross said in his release. “One of the most difficult things to do is to bury a child, and this is just one way that we as legislators can try to help prevent these types of tragedy.”

Now, the bill heads to the Governor’s desk where it awaits its final approval before becoming law.