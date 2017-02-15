Tracking a Predator: James Wright

(WIAT) — James Wright, 75, is the latest convicted sex offender that WIAT and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to bring to justice.

After serving time for a conviction of first-degree sexual abuse, Wright registered an address with deputies but was told it was too close to a school or child care facility.

Wright was given seven days to register a compliant address but has failed to do so.

Sheriff mike hale says the laws are in place for a reason.

“Sex offenders are not allowed within a pretty fair distance of a school,” Hale said. “This is a good deal for safe neighborhoods and safe communities and its part of the law that we actively enforce and take a look at.

Wright has an outstanding warrant, and the County is asking anyone that sees him to call the Jefferson County Sexual Predator hotline at 205-325-5800.