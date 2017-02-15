Tuscaloosa police and Norfolk Southern team up to educate UA students about train safety

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa-area police worked with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police on Wednesday to raise awareness about the dangers of trespassing on train tracks.

Five weeks ago, a 20-year-old woman was hit by a train and killed near campus. Today, officers patrolled several areas around the University of Alabama campus to make sure that people were not illegally walking across the railroad tracks.

Hugh McCormack is a manager of special investigations with Norfolk Southern, and he’s helping to make sure the company is spreading the word about railroad safety.

“We want to get out the message about the dangers of being on railroad property,” McCormack said. “It can happen so quickly, and you will be surprised how often it does happen, and if they understood, then maybe they wouldn’t do it.”

The officers split up in teams to talk to UA students at several rail crossings including 10th Avenue. UA student Ethan Montgomery says he is glad police are out making sure pedestrians are safe.

“I think it is on us to pay attention when the cross bar comes down or when the lights are flashing red,” Montgomery said. “Even if you are running late, don’t take the chance, just wait for the train and take your time. It is better to be safe than sorry.”

Norfolk Southern police officers say that if you cross the tracks, do it at a proper crossing where gates and lights are located. Anything else is illegal. McCormack says he hopes more enforcement can help save lives.

“Our officers focus, it is one of our core functions in our police department is to be out looking for trespassers on our property who can get hurt, injured or killed to try to avoid it from happening in the first place,” McCormack said.

During 2016, there were 8 trespassing incidents reported in Alabama, five were fatalities. Across the United States last year, there were 923 trespassing incidents resulting in 480 fatalities.