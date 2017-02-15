Walker County family mourns grandmother killed in Sumiton house fire

Related Coverage 1 dead after mobile home fire in Sumiton, person of interest in custody

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County family is mourning the loss of a 79-year-old woman, who they say, was a grandmotherly figure for the entire area.

Mary Helen Dill was the only fatality in a house fire on Whitlow Road, Tuesday evening. Her son and another male acquaintance were also in the house at the time. Investigators consider the fire to be suspicious.

“Everybody that knew her–even if you weren’t family called her Maw-Maw,” said her grandson, Daniel Posey. “No one ever called her Mary Dill or nothing like that. It was Maw-Maw to everybody.”

Posey said that his grandmother, who raised him from the time that he was a toddler, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“Why would he do this to a 79-year-old lady?” Posey asked, speaking about the male acquaintance who was taken into custody as a person of interest. “She didn’t know she was in this world. Why would he do this to her?”

The person of interest’s name has not been released, and he has not been charged with any crime related to the fire at this time. However, Posey said he felt sure that whoever started the fire that resulted in Dill’s death will be brought to justice.

“That was my world,” he said of Dill. Both Posey and his wife described Dill as the type of person who had never met a stranger. He said that she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago, but had gotten worse over the past year.

“We expected Alzheimer’s to take her,” he said, “but not this. Not this.”

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office, Birmingham Fire’s arson dog, Alma, and the Sumiton Police Department returned to the scene throughout the day on Wednesday. “We have a deceased person in the house,” explained Chief Terry Burnett with the Sumiton Police Department. “If this was intentionally set, we’re going to have a homicide on top of that. We also have a fireman who went down–so you have an assault on a fireman.”

According to Burnett, the firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is now recovering after falling through the floor of the home.

Posey said that his uncle, who was inside of the home at the time of the fire, suffered second-degree burns, but that he has been released from the hospital.