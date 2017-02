FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police Chief Nick Dyer says two murder warrants have been obtained for two suspects in the fatal Wednesday shooting of Fairfield teen Eric Dial outside his home.

Dyer says one suspect, identified as 29-year-old Marquis Bell, is in custody. The second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Phillip Moore, is still at large and is wanted by police on the murder warrant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.