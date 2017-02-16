100 Black Men of America works to save, empower young people of color

By Published: Updated:
saving-and-empowering-todays-young-people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One organization working to save and empower young people of color is the 100 Black Men of America. President and CEO Brian Pauling joined Art Franklin Thursday on the CBS42 Morning News.

In Birmingham this year, police are already investigating 17 homicides. In one week alone, someone murdered two students at Wenonah High School. We hear about it in Chicago and we are seeing it here in our area.

Pauling shared his input on how to deal with the violence that is rampant in our community. Click the video above for the full interview.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s