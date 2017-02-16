100 Black Men of America works to save, empower young people of color

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One organization working to save and empower young people of color is the 100 Black Men of America. President and CEO Brian Pauling joined Art Franklin Thursday on the CBS42 Morning News.

In Birmingham this year, police are already investigating 17 homicides. In one week alone, someone murdered two students at Wenonah High School. We hear about it in Chicago and we are seeing it here in our area.

Pauling shared his input on how to deal with the violence that is rampant in our community. Click the video above for the full interview.