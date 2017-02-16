12 dogs, 2 cats left at Warrior clinic; Police searching for identity of woman

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a person that dropped off 12 cats and two dogs at Stewart Animal Clinic on February 2 around 6:30 a.m. The clinic was closed at the time, but surveillance tapes show a white female in a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck leaving the animals in a fenced area outside of the business.

There was no note or phone calls explaining why the animals were left at the clinic and no request for services has been made to the clinic. Investigators are looking to identify the woman in the video, learn exactly what led to the animals being left at the clinic after hours and if there are other animals in needs of assistance.

The animals have been turned over to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Animal Control.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.