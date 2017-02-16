‘A Night Under the Big Top’ hosted by Junior Board of Glenwood on Feb. 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Junior Board of Glenwood will host A Night Under the Big Top on Friday, February 17 from 8 p.m. until midnight at The Club. The event is presented by TekLinks in support of Glenwood Autism & Behavioral Health Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and provide evaluation and diagnostic services, early intervention programs like Glenwood’s preschool, education and treatment services, at-home family counseling and consultation and training for teachers and professionals across the state.

There will be live music by The Divines, a silent disco with DJ Mark AD, food and drinks, casino games, a silent auction and VIP entertainment by The Drennen Brothers Band.

Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple and $250 per couple VIP. You may purchase tickets at the door or by clicking here. 

A Night Under the Big Top

For more information about the event, call 205-795-3251, email Katie Garfinkle at kgarfinkle@glenwood.org or click here.

