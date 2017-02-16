Aging, dangerous bridges in Alabama need fixing

ALABAMA (WIAT) — A new study by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association shows that 8% of all Alabama bridges are structurally deficient. That means key elements are in poor or worse condition.

So what’s being done to fix the problem? Ideas like raising the gas tax have been brought up, but so far that hasn’t happened.

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said right now the gas tax is a set amount of cents. He says it should be changed to a percentage, which would help come up with funding. So far, no legislation’s been introduced this session, but he did say they had a meeting about it Wednesday to hopefully get stakeholders on the same page and get the ball rolling on drafting legislation.

According to the ARTBA study, the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Jefferson County are:

-The bridge on I-65 over US 11

-I-59/20 over US 31

-I-59/20 over Arron Aronov Drive

-US 78 over Village Ck