Alleged accomplice of 2nd Wenonah High School shooting victim arrested, charged with murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police Thursday announced an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Wenonah High School student Isaiah Johnson.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, the suspect is Johnson’s alleged accomplice. Previously, police said Johnson and an acquaintance had arranged a meeting to purchase and exchange firearms over Facebook. The alleged accomplice, identified as 17-year-old Tavares Floyd of Birmingham, has been charged with murder.

Edwards said further investigation revealed the meeting was actually a robbery gone bad; Johnson was shot by a male in a vehicle during the robbery. He died on the scene after first responders conducted CPR. The male, who reportedly agreed to meet both the victim and suspect, was not charged in the case. Edwards said this is because detectives presented their findings to the district attorney’s office, and the homicide was ruled as justifiable.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.