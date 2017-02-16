ACTIVE: Armed, dangerous man fires shots at officers in Calhoun County

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Williams has fired shots at multiple officers in the area of Cove Road. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Schools in the area are on lockdown.

According to Matthew Wade with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, family members told the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night that Williams allegedly robbed them of an AR15 and large amounts of ammunition. The Sheriff’s Office was informed that Williams was using meth.

Williams allegedly told family members that he was going to burn their house down and kill law enforcement.

A deputy went to William’s address, but found his camper on fire. Deputies report that they noticed the fire had not been burning long.

Deputies did find the suspect and tried to capture him. Williams fired shots at the deputy and the deputy returned fire. The suspect took off and allegedly tried to run over deputies with his vehicle. Shots were exchanged.

A third deputy gave chase along Cove Road and more shots were fired. Four cop cars have been hit with gun fire.

If you encounter Williams, call 911 immediately. Avoid the area of Nisbet Lake Road and Cove Road as this is an active scene.