Clay-Chalkville High School principal rethinking screening process after alleged incident with volunteer, student

(WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a student and a volunteer at a Clay-Chalkville High School.

Principal Michael Lee says a former student who was acting as volunteer with the school’s volleyball team is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of the athletes.

“The children at Clay-Chalkville High school’s safety is our number one priority, I can assure parents that we can’t always promise that things don’t happen. But we will do our best to vet to make sure that their kids will be as safe as they can possibly be at this school,” Lee said.

Lee said as soon as he was made aware of the situation, that former student was told they could never be on campus ever again. The principal says because of what happened he thinks volunteers need to be screened better.

“And it is disturbing to all of us, that things like this occur with our kids. And I think as educators, we need to continue to be vigilant about who is on our campus and who is attending our events,” Lee said.

Lee says the graduate of Clay-Chalkville High who played volleyball at the school returned as a volunteer to assist the coach during practice. That’s when, according to the principal, the alleged inappropriate relationship with one of the students began. Lee says the former student was not hired to be an assistant coach.

“With the help of the community and with the help of parents alerting us to things like this, we just need to continue to be more vigilant and make sure these things stop happening to our kids,” Lee said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Randy Christian did not want to comment on camera, but said an arrest might be made in a few days.