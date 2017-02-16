This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 16th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Bessie Smith makes a record, and Wilt Chamberlain breaks a record. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1923, already a popular touring singer, Bessie Smith makes her first recording, “Down Hearted Blues”. The record sold more than 800,000 copies for Columbia Records and established her as the most successful African-American performing artist of her time.

On this day in 1951, the New York City Council passed a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

On this day in 1972, playing in his 940th game, Wilt Chamberlain scored his 30,000th point. The Los Angeles Lakers star became the first player in NBA history to score that many points.