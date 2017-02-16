Elderly woman recounts being rescued from blaze by Birmingham firefighters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly wheelchair-bound woman was rescued from a house fire that badly damaged her home Thursday. She talked exclusively with CBS42 News about how she’s lucky to be alive.

Captain Bryan Harrell said the fire broke out this Thursday morning on 43rd Avenue North and Vanderbilt Road, then spread to 85-year-old Elizabeth Suggs’ home. Thanks to some brave fire fighters, she was able to get out the home safely.

“I was in shock, and I think I am still in shock because I cannot believe it,” said Suggs.

Suggs said she was just finished taking a bath when she heard knocking on the door and people yelling the house was on fire.

“They broke in through the kitchen window, got the air conditioner out and they crawled in, the fireman brought me out of the back of the house,” said Suggs.

Captain Bryan Harrell said the fire started at the home next door before making it to Suggs’ home. Harrell tells me the house was not occupied. Steve Weldon owns a home in the neighborhood. He said the former owners’ sons had been living in the home.

“I understand they had been gone maybe since the first of the year the two boys that were living there,” he said.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.