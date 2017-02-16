Firefighters, forestry commission battling wildfire near Overton Road

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are on the scene of a wildfire near Overton Road, and the Alabama Forestry Commission is responding with a bull dozier to assist.

The fire is near the 4800 block of Overton Road, and was reported to 911 at 6:36 p.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the call. Vestavia, Birmingham and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments are working the fire and requested help from the forestry commission, who has firefighters on the way with a bull dozier.

Coleen Vansant with the AFC says because of the terrain, the forestry commission will have to put the dozier on the ground and get a containment line around it to control the wildfire.