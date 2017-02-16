Heartbroken friends, family gather to remember Anniston teen fatally struck by car

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — On Valentine’s Day, life changed forever for the life of one Anniston family. 15-year-old Jovannah Williams was hit and killed as she crossed the road with friends after leaving a store. The Anniston High School freshman left behind hundreds of heartbroken friends and family.

On Thursday night, they gathered for a candlelight vigil at the football stadium in honor of Jovannah.

“The only person in the world that I knew that could make you smile in two words. She was genuinely a sweetheart,” said Brooklynne Verde, a friend of Jovannah’s.

They lit candles, sang songs, and released balloons in her honor, all while telling stories about the friends they already miss. Jovannah’s friends remember her for her smile and her habit of complimenting everyone she knew.

“She had a compliment every day. No matter who you were, no matter what you did, she had a compliment for you every day,” said classmate Tamm’ra Hardiman.

She went by the nickname “Boom Boom,” a reference to the stomping of her feet she would do when angry. People who knew her, though, say that was rare. They remember her for her happiness.

“Her eyes and that smile. She was always so sweet, that sweet spirit,” said Lisa Howard, an Anniston coach who taught Jovannah P.E.

Funeral arrangements have not been made, but friends are setting up a GoFundMe to help Jovannah’s family with expenses.