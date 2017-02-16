Hoover City Council to hear presentation on proposed Dave & Busters at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Depending on how a presentation at Thursday night’s city council work session goes, the Riverchase Galleria might be home to a Dave & Buster’s.

While some of the CBS42 digital newsroom erupted into cheers when hearing the news, there were quite a few people who had never heard of the place, which isn’t too surprising seeing as how the one closest to Birmingham is in Atlanta.

For those who don’t yet know much about it, the company describes itself on its website as “The ONLY place to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch Sports® all under one roof!”

Right now, details are limited on if, when or precisely where we might see the Dave & Buster’s. What we do know is that the second item on tonight’s Hoover City Council Work Session Agenda is a presentation about the proposal for a Dave & Buster’s at the Galleria.

CBS42 will attend the session this evening. We’ll update you right here on what happens, as it happens, as well as on the CBS42 News at 10.