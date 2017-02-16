Inmate stabbed to death at Staton Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at Staton Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, officers found 35-year-old Grant Mickens around 9:40 a.m. in the prison yard with multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and arms. He was taken to the facility’s health care unit for treatment, where he succumbed to his wounds at 9:50 a.m.

Another inmate was detained as the suspect in Micken’s death. A makeshift knife used in the stabbing was recovered, and 31-year-old Demetric Horsely will be charged with capital murder. He is already serving a life sentence on a 2005 murder conviction out of Mobile County.

Mickens was in Staton serving a 22-year sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction in 2002 out of Shelby County.

The spokesman for the ADOC noted Staton is a “medium custody level correctional facility designed for 508 inmates with a population of 1,382, or 272% occupancy rate.”