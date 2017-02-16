JeffCoEd sets up memorial fund for family of fatal Mulga crash victims

Related Coverage School rallies around family after fatal crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Schools family is asking for help to get the word out about the memorial fund they have set up for the Scoggins family, whose children were involved in a crash in Mulga.

The crash took the lives of two siblings and injured two more. 9-year-old Michael and 17-year-old Meagan Scoggins were killed in the wreck. A 15-year-old passenger and the 19-year-old driver were both seriously injured, and remain in the hospital.

JeffCoEd set up the fund to help support the family during this tragic time. Click or tap here to visit the fund’s web page.

The school system also shared funeral arrangement information as well as an address to Oak Grove High School, where condolences can be sent for the family to receive.

Address a card or letter of condolence to the family at:

Oak Grove High School

9494 Oak Grove Parkway, Bessemer AL 35023

Visitation and funeral will be Friday, February 17, and both will be held at Sanctuary Pentecostal Church located at 1321 4th Avenue SW in Bessemer, AL 35022. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral at 3 p.m.