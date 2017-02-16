Local immigrants take day off in protest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several local businesses closed for the day as part of the nationwide protest “A Day Without Immigrants.”

Throughout the day Thursday, several people came up to Mi Pueblo Supermarket to buy groceries, but inside there were no lights, no workers and locked doors.

“A day without an immigrant is to show that we are family members, we are workers and we are providing not only in society, but also in the businesses to provide the services and growth of the impact here, for many generations,” said Theresa De Leon, a volunteer with the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

De Leon is a third generation Mexican-American; she said the country’s current immigration ban affects so many facets of society, “because you’re going to your Mexican restaurant to have your favorite meal and be served by an immigrant and that food is going to be cooked and served by an immigrant.”

Or, you might be in a restaurant owned by an immigrant, like the Cantina Tortilla Grill in Avondale, whose owner is a first generation Mexican-American.

“We know that we may make some of our customers mad, but we are just going to let them know that we need to support immigrants,” said owner Jorge Castro.

Inside his restaurant there were nothing but empty tables, Castro told CBS42 that he even canceled a customer’s party that cost his business $5,000 but all in the name of hope for fellow immigrants: “whoa I have hope,” he said.

“We always got to have hope, that’s the only way we can live – without hope how are we going to survive in this world,” De Leon said.