ALABAMA (WIAT) — The Alabama District Attorney’s Association and the Office of Prosecution Services introduced two bills to fight opioid and drug abuse in the state. House Bill 203 and Senate Bill 155 are initiatives of those two groups.

The groups say they applaud the efforts of lawmakers who are leading the effort to combat the battle against opioid abuse and addition.

Right now, there is no crime in Alabama for trafficking Fentanyl and Carfentanil.