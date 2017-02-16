Will the Magic City ever have a major professional sports team?

Related Coverage Birmingham 2025: The future of sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a decade’s long question: Will Birmingham ever go pro? Can the city support a major professional sports team? It’s been proven that the Magic City has the financial capacity to make it happen, and Mayor William Bell is optimistic it will.

“We feel that because of the metropolitan area that we could attract a major sports team, right here in the middle of the city,” said Mayor Bell.

But according to Gene Hallman, president and CEO of Bruno Events team, pro sports in Birmingham are a goal in the not-so-near future.

“The chances are remote, let’s face it. We’re the 45th largest television station market in America – so we’re bigger than a lot of people think, but we’re not an A-list market,” said Hallman.

