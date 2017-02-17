13-year-old fatally shot great grandmother in Mobile County homicide, DA says

(WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has two juveniles and one adult in custody in connection with a homicide in the Semmes community. One of those juveniles is the 13-year-old great-grandson of the victim. The three suspects and the homicide victim’s car were located in Grand Bay, Alabama about 20 miles away from the murder scene.

The 13-year-old grandson of Mary Faulk was allegedly the suspect who pulled the trigger in the Thursday homicide. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says her office is investigating the case.

According to a spokesperson with MCSO, both juveniles are charged with murder and are currently in Strickland Youth Center in Mobile. The adult, 19-year-old Erick James Toomer, was taken to Mobile Metro Jail where he is charged with murder and 2nd-degree marijuana possession.

However, all three suspects reportedly admitted to law enforcement that they played a role in the murder. Lieutenant Paul Birch told us that the interviews with the three teenagers were “chilling.”

At this time, the murder weapon has not been identified, but deputies did recover a rifle from the woods in Grand Bay where the suspects fled Thursday night.

The 19-year-old suspect, Erick James, appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing. A judge set his bond at $25,000 for being an accomplice to the murder after the fact.

Rich also told News Five that the 13-year-old grandson can only be tried as juvenile because of his age. As a result, the 13-year-old can only serve a maximum of three years in a juvenile detention center.