Alabama exports totaled $20.6 billion in 2016

ALABAMA (WIAT) — It has been a big year for exports in Alabama. Governor Bentley announced that exports totaled nearly $20.6 billion last year, setting a new annual record. Alabama-made products like cars, aircraft parts, chemicals and metals were shipped to 189 countries last year.

The value of Alabama’s exports in 2016 rose 6.4% compared to the previous year.

According to commerce department data, top markets for Alabama-made products were Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Long-term trends for Alabama’s exports have been pointing upward.