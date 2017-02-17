Birmingham firefighters battling fully involved blaze at abandoned apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fully involved fire at an abandoned apartment complex Friday night.
Our CBS42 crew was headed back to the station from a house fire in the 1500 block of Pearson Ave when they spotted the blaze.
The apartment fire is located at Pearson Ave SW and 17th Pl SW.
This is a developing story. Check back on wiat.com for updates and tune into the CBS42 News tomorrow morning for more details.
Abandoned apartment fire
Abandoned apartment fire x
