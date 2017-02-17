Clay-Chalkville High School volunteer assistant coach charged with having sexual contact with student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old Hoover woman has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old female student at Clay-Chalkville High School.

The suspect, Willyncia Joy Harper, was serving as a volunteer assistant volleyball coach at Clay-Chalkville High School. On Dec. 7, the school resource officer was alerted by administrators of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the woman and the student.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division were brought in to investigate, and the mother of the student told them she arrived on Dec. 6 to her child’s father’s home to pick her up, and found her there alone with the coach. She told investigators she felt uneasy and questioned her daughter, who investigators say initially denied any inappropriate behavior, then admitted to having a relationship with the woman.

According to officials, detectives learned the volunteer coach had met with the girl at her dad’s house several times between Oct. and Dec., and that they allegedly engaged in sexual contact during the visits. Harper denied any sexual conduct, and told investigators she thought of their relationship as being like sisters.

The investigation concluded on Feb. 15 and detectives presented finding to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Arrest warrants were issued, and Harper is charged with School Employee Engaging in Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19 and School Employee having Sexual Contact with a Student Under the Age of 19.

Harper was arrested just before noon Friday and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. She posted $18,000 bond and was released pending court proceedings.