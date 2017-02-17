This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 17th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – “His Airness” was born and Virginia retires their state song which glorified slavery. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1870, Mississippi became the 9th state readmitted after the Civil War. Congress passed the resolution on the condition that Mississippi would never change its constitution to disenfranchise African-Americans.

On this day in 1963, Michael Jeffrey Jordan was born in New York, N.Y. Jordan would become an icon both on and off the court, winning 6 NBA Championships, 6 NBA Championship MVP’s, 5 NBA MVP’s, 1 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and was a 14 NBA All-Star just to name a few of his accolades. He was also the spokesman for McDonald’s, Hanes, Gatorade, Wheaties, and Nike, etc. He even dabbled in Hollywood, appearing in the 1996 hit movie Space Jam with the Looney Tunes.

On this day in 1997, Virginia House of Delegates voted unanimously to retire their state song, “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia.” The tune had glorified slavery.

On this day in 1973, the Navy frigate USS Jesse L. Brown was commissioned. The ship was named for Ensign Jesse L. Brown who was the first African-American naval aviator to see combat in Korea.

On this day 1942, Huey Newton, one of the founders of the Black Panthers, was born. Newton was an illiterate high-school graduate who taught himself to read. He attended Merritt College and San Francisco School of Law. He went on to form the Black Panthers in 1966 in Oakland.