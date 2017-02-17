Events around Central Alabama Feb. 17-19 weekend

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, February 17.

Friday

Birmingham Home Show

Get ready for three days of fun and ideas for home improvements. There will plenty for you to see and enjoy. Organizers say there will be a tiny home village, fresh gardening and celebrity guests. There’s even a children’s workshop. This is going on at the BJCC until Sunday.

“The Green Book”

Red Mountain Theatre Company is producing the play “The Green Book.” It will begin on Friday and go on until Sunday. There will be shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There is another show at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Vulcan Camporee

Your family is invited to Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park. The 3-day event for Vulcan District Boy Scouts unit. Come out and watch the boy scouts in action. This event begins on Friday and lasts all weekend.

Giselle

The Alabama Ballet will perform the romantic ballet of Giselle. It is about an innocent girl who is misled into believing the words of her charmer. Shows run through Sunday at the Wright Fine Arts Center at Samford University.

Saturday

Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Helena and Helena Elementary School will host the 13th annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The all-you-can eat pancake breakfast will be held at Helena Elementary School cafeteria. It will begin at 7 a.m. and last until noon. The breakfast costs $5 and benefits will go towards Boy Scout Troop 2, the Helena Elementary School PTO and local Kiwanis Key Clubs.

The Winter Market at Pepper Place

Come out and shop for some winter items at the Pepper Place Pop-Up Shop. It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Birmingham Zoo Bird Lovers Event

The Birmingham Zoo and the Birmingham Audubon Society are teaming up to host two events for bird lovers. The Tom IMHOF Zoo Bird Walk will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. The walk begins at the Junior League of Birmingham-Hugh Kaul Children’s Zoo gate and continues into the natural areas of Alabama wilds. Then, the Great Backyard Bird Count will kick off at 10 a.m.

EB ArtBLINK Gala

UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center will hold its annual ARTBLINK Gala on Saturday. It will be at the Kirklin Clinic on Sixth Avenue South, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $150 per individual. Eighteen local artists will work with a variety of media to create masterpieces in 90 minutes that can be purchased during the silent auction. A percentage of the funds raised will support patient and family assistance efforts. Dress is black-tie optional.

Black Heritage Festival

Join the Anniston Museum of Natural History for the longest running Black Heritage Festival in the Southeast. It will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens. There will be student orations and Anniston High School Jazz Band will perform.

Big Machines Day

Big Machines Day will take place at McWane Science Center. Spend a day getting up close and personal with some big machines. Cost included in the price of admission. This event kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

Tiana’s Mardi Gras Ball

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras in one event. Celebrate both special days with a Princess and the Frog themed day. The ball will begin at 10:30 a.m. and goes on until 11:15 a.m at the Homewood Public Library in Round auditorium.

Sunday

Mardi Gras Parade of Pups

The Best Friends of Shelby Humane along with Cajun Steamers, Patton Creek will celebrate Mardi Gras with Pups on Parade. It will be held Sunday at 2:45 p.m. Organizers say dress your pups up, but they must be leashed. The parade will begin on Main Street in Patton Creek and end at Cajun Steamers.

Slow Your Roll

You and your family can enjoy a family friendly ride on Sunday. Bring any bike for the Slow Your Roll bike ride. Bikers will meet at the entrance to Patriot Park at 3:45 p.m.