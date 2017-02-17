Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn’t mean to kill toddler in hot car

By Published: Updated:
Leanna Taylor cries as an attorney shows photographs of her son Cooper to the jury during a murder trial for her ex-husband Justin Ross Harris Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Brunswick, Ga. Harris is accused of intentionally killing Cooper in June 2014 by leaving him in the car in suburban Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Leanna Taylor cries as an attorney shows photographs of her son Cooper to the jury during a murder trial for her ex-husband Justin Ross Harris Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Brunswick, Ga. Harris is accused of intentionally killing Cooper in June 2014 by leaving him in the car in suburban Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) – The ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes “it was an accident.”

Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. His son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris, died after being left for hours in the SUV outside his father’s workplace.

Harris’ ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, told ABC’s “20/20” in an interview airing Friday that she “never” believed Harris meant to kill their son.

Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV her son is “seen as a child that wasn’t loved and wasn’t wanted, and that just wasn’t true.”

Taylor moved from metro Atlanta to Alabama after Cooper’s death. She testified in Harris’ defense at his trial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s