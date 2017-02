Related Coverage JeffCoEd sets up memorial fund for family of fatal Mulga crash victims

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral services will be held for Megan and Michael Scoggins. The 9-year-old and 17-year-old brother and sister died on Monday in a crash in Mulga.

Their two sisters who were hurt in the accident are still in the hospital.

Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at Sanctuary Pentecostal Church in Bessemer. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m.