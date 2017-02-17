Homewood residents angered over cut down of trees

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A tree is creating a debate in Homewood. A lot off of Forest Drive is being cleared out for new neighbors and some people in the area were not happy when they saw trees being cut down. One neighbor took to social media to try to protect a 100-year-old oak tree.

The city inspector says he hopes this recent debate is a lesson for contractors and builders in the future to always check with the city before cutting down trees.

The Homewood Environmental Commission is in the process of redoing the tree ordinance to make it more concise, protect more trees and also come up with a better record keeping and enforcement to monitor the tree canopy in the city.

After there was uproar about the tree being cut down, the builder did meet with the neighbors and other people involved to come up with a solution. They said they would try to save the tree.