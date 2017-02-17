Mulga Siblings Laid to Rest

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Teachers, classmates, friends, and family all came in droves to Santuary Pentecostal Church on Friday to say goodbye to siblings Megan and Michael Scoggins.

“Just good people, just down to earth–all of the kids,” said James Schillaci, a family friend who said he knows the family through his grandson. “It’s going to be hard. They’ll truly be missed. My prayers go out to the community, Oak Grove, the school and all of their friends. It’s going to be a hard day…but through Jesus Christ we’ll make it through it.”

Megan, 19, and Michael, 9, were killed on Monday in a car crash on Highway 269. Their two sisters, Donna and Katelyn “Katie”, were also injured in the crash, and remain hospitalized. Family members tell CBS 42 that they are improving.

Megan attended Oak Grove High School. Faculty confirmed that absences for any of her classmates who wished to attend the visitation and funeral would be excused. Many faculty members from both schools also attended.

“She was a really good friend,” Cameron Trotter, a classmate of Megan’s, told CBS 42. “She was just a fun-loving person. She had a really good heart.”

Michael was described by friends as a quiet and helpful student–who was a friend to everyone.

The Jefferson County Schools Foundation is handling a memorial for the Scoggins family. To donate, follow this link. If you would like to send any cards or other condolences, Oak Grove High School is committed to getting those items to the family.

Send them to: Oak Grove High School, 9494 Oak Grove Parkway Bessemer 35023