Portion of Acton Road to close Monday, reopen by Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County says a portion of Acton Road between Camp Horner Road and I-459 will be closed to remove a corroded metal culvert and replace it with a concrete one.

The road will close starting on Monday, Feb. 20, and should be reopened on or before Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Signs have been posted to alert the public of the pending road closure.

A detour route has been established, and temporary traffic control signs and barricades will be installed and maintained while the road is closed. You can view the detour map below: