Rachel on the Road: Orvis Shooting Grounds

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Pursell Farms is home to the #1 all-access golf course in Alabama according to Golfweek. It’s also home to 3,000 acres of beautiful terrain at the Orvis Shooting Grounds.

This week we participated in the schools Orvis offers. Anyone ages 12 and up may sign up for shooting and fishing lessons there. Click here for more information on pricing and registration.

The Orvis Shooting Grounds have twelve different clay shooting stations that vary in style to give you practice in real hunting situations. Within each station, there are different levels of difficulty to shoot from.

“We have three levels of stations – hunting, member and apex course,” said Blake Garrett, Orvis Shooting Grounds General Manager. “Hunting being the easiest as far as level of difficulty, the members course is middle of road and the apex is the most difficult.”

The grounds also have wing shooting where you can hunt dove, duck, quail and pheasant within a preserved season .

“It’s prime habitat for the birds that we have out here to hunt,” said Garrett. “It provides a really good experience for our guest to enjoy a day out in the field.”

Fly fishing is another sport offered on the property.

“It’s very peaceful,” said Chris Edlin, Sporting Services Manager. “It is a little different from regular fishing. For me, I’ve been fishing my entire life. Once I started fly fishing I haven’t stopped. Do I like it better than regular fishing? Most definitely.”

Orvis Shooting Grounds is located 386 Talladega Springs Rd., Sylacauga, AL 35151.

Don’t miss next Friday morning right here on CBS42, Rachel on the Road!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.