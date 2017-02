TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to multiple reports, New England Patriots tight end coach Brian Daboll will be the Alabama Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator.

Per Pro Football Reference: Brian Daboll has been an Off. Coord. in NFL 4 years….the numbers were less than impressive #RollTide pic.twitter.com/pHFWknETBN — Chris Renkel (@Chris_Renkel) February 18, 2017

The last college job Brian Daboll had was with Nick Saban at Michigan St…since 2000…always with Belichick or someone in his coach tree https://t.co/C60DUV5u0G — JOX Roundtable (@JOXRoundtable) February 18, 2017

Jim Dunaway and Chris Renkel will have more on this developing story on the CBS42 News at 10.