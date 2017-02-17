Suspect caught on camera stealing TV from Tuscaloosa residence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect. The suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing from a home in the 4700 block of Old Birmingham Highway.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the house and took a 40″ flat screen television.

The suspect is described as being a white male with dark-colored hair, and a thin build. If anyone has information on this incident or the suspect, please contact CID at (205) 248-4520 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

