Teens, violence and guns: A deadly mix

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The average age of teens killed from gun violence this year in the Birmingham metro area is 17.6 years old. The overwhelming majority of those arrested are teenagers as well, in one case as young as 15 years old.

“Pulling the triggers, you have cried out for help loud enough to get a response,” said councilor Jay Roberson, who brought together a group of community leaders to start conversations about ending the violence.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper attended the gathering. Both acknowledged there is a huge problem with illegal guns on the streets of Birmingham. Chief Roper had a message for those who own guns

“Practice good, safe, practical gun ownership, because that’s another way guns are getting out on the street and into the hands of our young people,” Roper said.