Tuscaloosa PD search for suspect in car dealership break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Teena Richardson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, an unknown suspect forcibly entered a business in the 500 block of Skyland Boulevard on February 12. At this time, nothing has been reported missing.

Later, the unknown suspect forcibly entered a business in the 2600 block of East Skyland Boulevard and took a safe with an undisclosed amount of money.

Security video from both locations have confirmed that the suspect from both incidents is the same. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” in height, 160 pounds, wearing gloves, jeans, red baseball cap and a gray sweatshirt. The suspect’s vehicle is a newer model Dodge Charger in a charcoal gray color.

If you have any information on the suspect, call CID at 205-248-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.