This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 18th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Ray Charles breaks into the mainstream and famed writer Toni Morrison is born. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1688, the first formal protest against slavery by an organized white body in the “New World” was made. The protest was made by Quakers in Germantown, Pennsylvania (now a part of Philadelphia) at a monthly meeting. The protest, dubbed the famed “Germantown Protest” denounced slavery and the slave trade.

On this day in 1865, Rebel troops abandoned the city of Charleston, South Carolina. Some of the first Union troops to enter the city included members of the 21st U.S.C.T. (United States Colored Troops).

On this day in 1931, Chloe Anthony Wofford was born in Lorain, Ohio. That name might not sound familiar, but you may know her better as the famous novelist, editor, and professor, Toni Morrison. Some of Morrison’s accomplishments include the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved, the 1993 Nobel Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

On this day in 1959, Ray Charles recorded “What’d I Say” at Atlantic Records. Charles was already an accomplished R&B hit maker, but this song finally broke Charles into mainstream pop music. The song also sparked the creation of a new sub-genre of R&B called “soul”.